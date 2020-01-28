MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is set to vote Tuesday on plans to build two new fire stations.

City leaders will consider approving plans for the construction of Midland Fire Department stations 5 and 11.

If approved, construction could begin by April 2020.

Construction of the stations is expected to cost $9.455 million.

Of that 9.455 million will come from council-approved debt. The other $455,000 will come from the city's Garage Fund.

Fire Station 5 was demolished last month.

According to the proposal, Fire Station 5 will be rebuilt on the same lot on the corner of Garfield and Gold Course Rd. It would be a two-story structure, totaling over 11,000 square feet.

Fire Station 11 could be built at 6600 Briarwood Ave, near the Midland bus barn, totaling over 13,000 square feet.