AUSTIN, Texas — Media outlets in Austin will be holding a debate for U.S. Senate Democratic candidates facing incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the upcoming election.

Eleven of the 12 Democrats have been confirmed to participate in the debate. The candidates are: Former U.S. Representative Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster, Annie “Mama” Garcia, Victor Harris, MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, and State Sen. Royce West.

KVUE reporter Ashley Goudeau, Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek and KUT reporter Ashley Lopez will moderate the debate, which is set to air from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The debate comes weeks before the March 3 Texas primary election, which will determine which of those Democratic candidates will face Sen. Cornyn in the November general election.

