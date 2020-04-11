Unofficial results show Odessa races could head to runoffs

ODESSA, Texas — Several Odessa races will likely be heading to a run-off election.
Unofficial final results from Ector County on Election Day show only one of four local races with a large enough result to stand.
In District 2, Thompson won out against Minor with a 10 percent lead.
However, the other three races showed unofficial final results with less than 50% of the votes.
In the mayoral race, Dewey Bryant wound up with 43% though Javier Joven was close behind with 40%. The two will likely move into a runoff if these results stand.
Gloria Apolinario only received 18% of the votes.
In the at-large city council race, Odessa Mayor David Turner is claiming 45% of the vote. Denise Swanner is currently in second with 29%.
Littleton has 14% and Gentry has 12%. This means a runoff would be between Turner and Swanner.
For the District 1 seat, Mark Matta holds 44% of the vote, with Shelton trailing at 19% and Davis and Mitchell both at 18%.
While these results are unofficial final and mail-in ballots will still need to be counted, they provide a decent projection of what to expect for these races.