Unofficial results show Odessa races could head to runoffs

Unofficial results show no candidates for mayor, at-large or District 1 seats with more than 50% of the vote.

ODESSA, Texas — Several Odessa races will likely be heading to a run-off election.

Unofficial final results from Ector County on Election Day show only one of four local races with a large enough result to stand.

In District 2, Thompson won out against Minor with a 10 percent lead.

However, the other three races showed unofficial final results with less than 50% of the votes.

In the mayoral race, Dewey Bryant wound up with 43% though Javier Joven was close behind with 40%. The two will likely move into a runoff if these results stand.

Gloria Apolinario only received 18% of the votes.

In the at-large city council race, Odessa Mayor David Turner is claiming 45% of the vote. Denise Swanner is currently in second with 29%.

Littleton has 14% and Gentry has 12%. This means a runoff would be between Turner and Swanner.

For the District 1 seat, Mark Matta holds 44% of the vote, with Shelton trailing at 19% and Davis and Mitchell both at 18%.