x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Elections

Unofficial results show Big Spring voters in favor of keeping mayor, recalling city council members

If the unofficial final results hold, Mayor Thompson will keep his seat but District 5 and 6 council members will be recalled.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Three seats were up for recall in Big Spring on Election Day.

Mayor Shannon Thomason and the District 5 and 6 seats were all on the ballot.

Unofficial final results on November 3 show the majority of Big Spring citizens in favor of keeping Thomason in his seat, with 56% against recalling him and 44% in favor.

However, both district seats appear they will be recalled if the unofficial final results stand.

The City Council District 5 seat wound up with 59% in favor of recalling city council member Camilla Strande and 41% against.

The choice to recall District 6 council member Jim DePauw was much closer, 52% of voters in favor and 48% against.

If these numbers stand once mail-in ballots are counted and the results are finalized, this means Mayor Thompson will stay in office while both city council seats will need to be filled.

Related Articles