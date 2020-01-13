BIG SPRING, Texas — Chrysta Castañeda, democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, stopped by Big Spring on Sunday.

Castaneda discussed how important the race is, as well as how important the railroad commission is to voters in Big Spring and surrounding areas.

One of her main objectives if she gets elected will be to crack down on flaring.

"There's a lot of things we can do but we need to do them soon because it has impacts on human health, it has impacts on the environment, and it's a waste," Castañeda said.

"It's a waste to light on fire what we're spending billions of dollars to get."

Castañeda has a degree in industrial engineering from Kansas State University and earned her law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

If she is elected she promises to work to stop the waste and abuse of natural resources.

For more information on Chrysta Castañeda you can visit her website.

