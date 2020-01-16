MIDLAND, Texas — The March 3 election is fast approaching for Midland voters.

In order to vote in the primary, you must be registered to vote by February 3, 30 days prior to the election.

The deadline to submit an application for a mail-in ballot is February 21.

The March 3 primary will feature local elections, including the Midland County Sheriff and the District 11 Senate seat.

For more information on the election including how to become a poll worker you can visit the Midland County elections office website.

Midland County TX Elections Office Early voting is still ongoing for the January 28, 2020 Special Elect... ion, but if you're not eligible to vote in this election due to not being registered, you have until February 3, 2020 to get registered for the March 3, 2020 Joint Primary Election.

