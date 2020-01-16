MIDLAND, Texas — The March 3 election is fast approaching for Midland voters.
In order to vote in the primary, you must be registered to vote by February 3, 30 days prior to the election.
The deadline to submit an application for a mail-in ballot is February 21.
The March 3 primary will feature local elections, including the Midland County Sheriff and the District 11 Senate seat.
For more information on the election including how to become a poll worker you can visit the Midland County elections office website.
MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:
Ector County Republican Women Club hosts nine Congressional District 11 candidates
Texas Railroad Commissioner candidate makes stop in Big Spring
District Court Judge candidate held meet & greet