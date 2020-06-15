TEXAS, USA — The deadline to register to vote for the primary runoff election is today, June 15.

The election will be held July 14, which was pushed back from its original May 26 date due to COVID-19.

The early voting period has also been extended to last from June 29 - July 10.

This election will settle any elections in which a candidate failed to earn 50% of the vote.

One key race for the Democratic Party is to decide who will challenge incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R) in the November general election.

This race features Mary "MJ" Hegar and Royce West, who took 22.3% and 14.5% of the vote, respectively, back in the March Democratic primary election.

Democrats will also be voting for Texas Railroad Commissioner. Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda are on the runoff ballot to decide who challenges James Wright (R) in November. Wright defeated incumbent Ryan Sitton (R) in the March primary.

For Republicans in Midland County, David G. Rogers and Mary Baker are on the ballot for District Judge in the 142nd Judicial District.

In Ector County, Precinct No. 1 will decide who moves on in the County Commissioner race. Former Odessa city council member Mike Gardner will challenge incumbent Eddy Shelton in the runoff.

For election information specific to your address, you can visit Ballotpedia's Sample Ballot Lookup.

To register to vote, click here.

