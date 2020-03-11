Previewing the West Texas races for Election Day

Even with the Presidential election taking center stage on November 3, there are still important races in West Texas to keep an eye on.

ODESSA, Texas — From the decision to remove several city leaders from office in Big Spring, to who will be the next mayor of Odessa-there are several big decisions that voters will have to make on November 3.

For the top seat in Odessa, we have three candidates running. David Turner has served as mayor for the last eight years, but his time in that position is coming to an end.

Dewey Bryant, Javier Joven and Gloria Apolinario are all vying for the soon to be vacant seat. Each candidate has experience in politics on some level. Bryant and Joven have both served on the Odessa City Council, while Apolinario has worked with several state and federal congressional members.

All three candidates are running on the platform to improve the city whether it be through energy, infrastructure, or small business help.

In Big Spring, there's a different kind of vote on the ballot-whether or not to recall the mayor and two city council members. City council voted unanimously to hold a recall for current mayor Shannon Thomason who said at the time that he wasn't concerned about being voted out.

Two council members could also potentially be voted out of office before their terms are up. Both Jim DePauw and Camilla Strande are also up for a recall vote. A special election could be held if any of the three are voted out.