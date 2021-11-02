x
Elections

Nov. 2, 2021 election results

Click here for updated election results throughout the night.
Credit: tinyakov/Adobe Stock
Man Voter Putting Ballot Into Voting box. Democracy Freedom Concept On Blue Background With Copy-Space

MIDLAND, Texas — November 2 is Election Day, which means results are coming in after the polls close at 7 p.m.

For election results on local races, see below. We will be updating this story regularly as more votes are counted. 

Crane County creation of service district-Unofficial final results

  • For -- 182 votes
  • Against -- 44

Glasscock ISD School Bond-Early voting

  • For -- 64 votes
  • Against -- 55 votes

Howard County creation of assistance district-Early voting

  • For -- 85
  • Against -- 154

Midland City Council at-large position-9 of 12 reporting

  • Robin Poole -- 3,244 votes
  • Michael Trost -- 1,565 votes
  • J. Dan Corralles -- 2,255 votes
  • Dustin Johnson -- 345 votes
  • Spencer Robnett -- 1,846

Midland City Council District 1-

9 of 12 reporting

  • Ross Schumann -- 638 votes
  • Scott Dufford -- 876 votes

Midland County creation of county assistance district-9 of 12 reporting

  • For -- 613
  • Against -- 1,288

Greenwood ISD school bond-9 of 12 reporting

  • For -- 597
  • Against -- 893

Presidio County legalize pari-mutuel wagering on simulcast races

-unofficial final

  • For -- 191
  • Against -- 127

Presidio County legalize pari-mutuel wagering on horse races

  • For -- 194
  • Against -- 127

