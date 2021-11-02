Nov. 2, 2021 election results

MIDLAND, Texas — November 2 is Election Day, which means results are coming in after the polls close at 7 p.m.
For election results on local races, see below. We will be updating this story regularly as more votes are counted.
Crane County creation of service district-Unofficial final results
- For -- 182 votes
- Against -- 44
Glasscock ISD School Bond-Early voting
- For -- 64 votes
- Against -- 55 votes
Howard County creation of assistance district-Early voting
- For -- 85
- Against -- 154
Midland City Council at-large position-9 of 12 reporting
- Robin Poole -- 3,244 votes
- Michael Trost -- 1,565 votes
- J. Dan Corralles -- 2,255 votes
- Dustin Johnson -- 345 votes
- Spencer Robnett -- 1,846
Midland City Council District 1-
9 of 12 reporting
- Ross Schumann -- 638 votes
- Scott Dufford -- 876 votes
Midland County creation of county assistance district-9 of 12 reporting
- For -- 613
- Against -- 1,288
Greenwood ISD school bond-9 of 12 reporting
- For -- 597
- Against -- 893
Presidio County legalize pari-mutuel wagering on simulcast races
-unofficial final
- For -- 191
- Against -- 127
Presidio County legalize pari-mutuel wagering on horse races
- For -- 194
- Against -- 127