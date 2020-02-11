Non-profit offers free shuttle service to and from polls on Election Day

Sister to Sister is offering a free shuttle service to get registered voters in east and southeast Midland to and from the polls.

MIDLAND, Texas — A local non-profit is stepping up to get people to polling locations on Election Day in Midland.

They have partnered with six local churches to make this happen.

The shuttle service will start picking up from designated spots at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Voters will get a ride to the polling location and back.

All shuttle passengers are asked to wear a face mask.

If you happen to be on a location that is not on their list, you can contact them and they will make sure you have a ride to your polling place.