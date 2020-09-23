Election offices see good turnout for National Voter Registration Day

September 22, the fourth Tuesday of September, marked the annual National Voter Registration Day.

MIDLAND, Texas — Did you register to vote? If not, you still have some time to do so, but many people took advantage of National Voter Registration Day on September 22 to get registered to vote in the upcoming November elections.

About 150 people registered to vote with the Ector County elections office, and while the exact number for the Midland County elections office isn't known, quite a few people registered there as well.

Midland Election Administrator Carolyn Graves is a huge fan of National Voter Registration Day because it puts a spotlight on registering to vote.

"I think again it creates an urgency and reminds people about how important it is to vote and because we do it every election, unfortunately we have people come to vote and they find that they’re not registered and they’re very disappointed," Graves said.

Graves sees this as an opportunity for people to let their voices be heard. She says that every vote counts in any election.

"Every vote, every person needs to let their voices be heard. You don’t want a small number of people deciding what happens in your life because we are the majority," Graves said.

Because of that, the elections office was extremely busy getting people registered to vote.

"We’ve had a really steady stream of people, new people. I’ve heard more than once today 'I’ve never voted before,' and so they’re coming in to register because it’s their voice that needs to be heard," Graves said.

If you haven't registered yet, there are different ways you can do so. Just make sure to register by October 5 or you won't be able to vote in the upcoming election.

"There’s a number of ways. First of all, if you’re new to the community and you go out to to DPS, there is a box that you can check and you fill out a form out there. You can go online to our website or the Secretary of State website and fill out a form that you must download it, sign it, and mail it in," Graves said.