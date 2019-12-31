MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from a previosu story conerning the November 2019 election.)

Midland County Attorney Russell Malm has announced a test will be conducted on the county's election equipment.

The test will be performed on January 7 at 9 a.m. in the Elections Office of the Midland County Annex. It will be open to the public.

Malm says the test is a normal one that is conducted prior to every election to ensure the machines will accurately count the votes being cast. This test is being performed prior to the January 28 special election.

However, the most recent election cycle has left Midlanders on edge following the issues with the MISD Bond.

