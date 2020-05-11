Elections Administrator: 31 voters given ballot with incorrect district for MISD Board of Trustees race

This all stems from maps that were prepared for the school district by an outside company after the 2011 census.

An investigation is underway into ballots received by a small number of Midland voters received during the November 2020 elections.

The issue involves some voters on one section of a street possibly receiving the wrong ballot.

This all stems from maps that were prepared for the school district by an outside company in 2011 after the 2010 census.

Those maps were adjusted to reflect the change of residents for that area.

Since the district change, there have been four elections that took place involving the school board (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020).

Right now the investigation centers on trying to figure out if some of the addressed on that street were given a ballot for the wrong district.

MISD spokesperson Elana Ladd tells NewsWest 9 the district fully supports the county in their investigation into the matter.

When asked about this investigation, the Secretary of State's office referred NewsWest 9 back to the Midland County elections office for clarification and answers.

Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator, released the following statement when asked about the investigation.

In 2011, MISD went through a redistricting process as a result of the 2010 census. For reason we do not yet know, some of the resulting boundary changes wee not input into the Midland County Elections Office system at that time.

This resulted in 31 voters receiving an incorrect ballot for the November 3, 2020 school board election. It did not affect any other races on the ballot.

We are working with MISD to correct these errors in time for the Runoff election.

We regret this error and sincerely apologize to all affected voters and candidates.

NewsWest 9 will continue to follow this story as it develops.