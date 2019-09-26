September 24 was deemed National Voter Registration day, a day dedicated to bringing awareness of all the different ways you can register to vote.

But it seems like Midland County has already been on the right track.

"Since 2017 in the November election, which is going to be a similar election to this year, we only had 80,500 people registered. As of today, we have 84,840. So we have added well over 4,000 people in two years," said Deborah Land, Elections Administrator Midland County.

Just in the month of September, over 400 people have registered both in Midland and Ector County. But Land says she believes the spike for Midland has to do with a number of local elections coming up.

"Well the main thing is, of course, we have the ten constitutional amendments for the state of Texas. But we also have for the city of Midland the mayor's race which is being very hotly contested with those 3 candidates," said Land.

"There is the city council races for district 3 and 4, which are all hotly contested because they are open seats now... And also with MISD, the $500 million plus bond for the new schools and renovations to existing schools."

Land says an increase in voter registration among young people also pulls some weight.

"Of course, as these 16 and 17-year-olds who were not old enough to vote at that time, they are now eligible to do so. And they have been coming in and voting. We have been getting applications in everyday from college towns, where this is their home. So they are getting ballots from mail and we have seen an uptick in that form of voting as well," said Land.

Although a bump in registration sounds nice, Land says it all boils down to voter participation.

"We can register people all day, but they need to come out and vote. They need to make their voice heard. And not let somebody else make their decision for them. And that's basically what they're doing if they don't vote, they're letting someone else," said Land.

If you're not sure how to get registered, there are many available options . You can register at DPS, your local elections office or even online.

You are eligible to register to vote in Texas if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

How do I register to vote?

You can check to see if you're registered and register to vote here.

https://iwillvote.com/

What do I need to register to vote?

You'll need a state-issued ID.

When do I have to register by?

In the state of Texas, the deadline is October 7th.

Can I register to vote online?

Yes. https://www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/where-to-get-an-application-2.html

Can I register to vote if I'm under 18?

You can get started! Vote.org has launched a new tool called Pledge to Register, which allows young people between 13 and 17 to sign up to automatically receive a text when they turn 18 with a link to register to vote.

Midland county

https://www.co.midland.tx.us/328/Elections-Office

Ector county

http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections