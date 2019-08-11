MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced on November 8 that she would be seeking reelection.

Nodolf has served as the District Attorney for three years, but has been with the office sings 2003.

"I have worked diligently to insure the that those who pose a threat to our community are held accountable for their actions, victims are made as whole as possible, and we continuously look towards innovative ways to effectively and efficiently work with the criminal justice system," said Nodolf.

