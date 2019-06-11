MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County officials say the new voting system is causing a delay for Election Day results.

Election Administrator Deborah Land says the new system, implemented within the last year, has encountered some hiccups.

These technical difficulties are causing a delay in getting election results out.

Land says the company who sold the county the machines is working with them to get things fixed.

For more information on election results as they are released, stick with NewsWest 9.

