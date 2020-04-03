MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Results are in from Super Tuesday and it looks like David Criner has won the Midland County Sheriff's Race

Thousands of people showed up to vote on Super Tuesday as well as early voting.

Criner received 10,347 of votes while McKinney received 6,818 votes.

The other two candidates, Tom Hain and Joe Lozano received 2,540 and 349 results respectively.

