Midland County says some residents will receive second ballot in mail

A county spokesperson says the mayoral race was left off of around 1,200 ballots.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Some Midland County residents might be receiving a second ballot in the mail, according to a county spokesperson.

This is due to a defective ballot being sent out.

The first 1,200 ballots that were sent out are considered defective.

According to the county, the mayoral race was left off of part of precinct 110.

In order to ensure only one ballot will be counted for each voter the elections office will be using a tracking system.

Because of this, the election will not be counted until the evening of Nov. 9, one day after election day. This means the elections office will not have results until that evening.