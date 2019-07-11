MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Attorney Russell Malm has announced he will be seeking reelection.

Malm has served as county attorney since first being elected in 1996.

"The voters of Midland County have generously allowed me to serve as their County Attorney for the past 22 years," said Malm.

"I would be honored to continue to serve them for the next 4 years with the same integrity, honesty, and commitment to the law."

Malm also says he will not be soliciting or accepting campaign contributions. He instead urges his supporters to consider making donations to local charities.

