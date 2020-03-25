MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Hospital District Board has to decide on Thursday whether or not to postpone a tax increase scheduled to be on the ballot in May.

Back in January, the Board proposed a sale tax increase of 0.25% to offset possible loss of Medicare reimbursements, which would raise $38.4 million over the next four years.

But with concerns over COVID-19, the Board has until March 26 to decide whether or not to postpone the election

This comes after an announcement from Governor Abbott allowing local governments to postpone their upcoming May elections.

If a decision is made to postpone the election, the sales tax increase would appear on the ballot November 3.

