MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — November 5 is Election Day and counties across West Texas face important decisions, from school bonds to mayors.

For Midland County residents, several local races and 10 state amendments have generated a buzz at the polls.

Election Officials say more than 15,000 people cast their ballots during the early voting period, and based on history they say that number is likely to replicate itself on Election Day.

During the early voting period, election officials like Midland County Election Administrator Deborah Land says she's noticed some people are taking a long time to fill out the ballot.

Land suspects this is due to people not doing research on the ballot items prior to their trip to the polls.

So in order to generate more fluidity on election day, Land offered some tips for an efficient voting experience.

1) Read over a sample ballot, and research any item you expect to vote on. Wording can be tricky on the ballot so already know going in which way you want to vote.

2) Bring a handwritten cheat sheet-you're not allowed to use your phone inside the polls.

3) Leave your phone in the car-election protocol states that citizens may not access there phone within 100 yards of the polls - NO SELFIES

3) Don't wear any clothing or paraphernalia that suggests a party affiliation-you will be asked to change.

5) Avoid the before work, lunch, or after work rushes if you can.

6) As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Across Midland County there are 12 polling locations, you can find them here.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

