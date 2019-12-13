MIDLAND, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from Dec. 12

A new court order will allow the Midland Elections Administration re-open all ballot boxes used in the November 5th election to resume its count of all the ballots.

The new order was issued after Thursday’s ballot count revealed an even larger ballot discrepancy.

The original recount showed 820 ballots missing, now that number is 840.

The order will also allow the elections office to open the ballot box found by an employee on Thursday.

The office will also have access to all digital copies of ballots stored in each of the new voting machines.

The count will begin Monday at 8 a.m. inside the commissioners courtroom inside the Midland County Annex.

