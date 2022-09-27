McCamey ISD to hold bond election

The proposed bond would total around $71.8 million.

MCCAMEY, Texas — McCamey ISD will be holding a bond election on Nov. 8.

The school board voted to approve a bond election on Aug. 17 after a recommendation by the Citizens Advisory Committee.

According to the committee, the bond is necessary to help with new facilities, renovations and transportation.

These improvements would include new high school classrooms and science labs, a new auditorium, a new vocational building, a new high school gym, new turf and track at the practice field and upgrades to the transportation/maintenance facility.

All of these proposed projects would cost around $71.8 million.

According to a video posted to McCamey ISD's website, people's tax rate is currently at $1.3434. If the bond passes, the 2023 tax rate will go up to $1.4434, a ten cent increase.

This increase would not impact those 65 and older.

Anyone interested in learning more about the bond can attend a town hall being held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the McCamey Board Room.