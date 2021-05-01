May 1 Permian Basin election results

Here's the most up-to-date information on all of the West Texas elections you're following.

TEXAS, USA — Saturday is Election day in Texas. Here's where you will be able to find the most up-to-date information on all the races you'll want to know about. Races are updated regularly so be sure to check back often.

Remember, all results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.

Andrews Co.

- Andrews ISD Trustees :

Mindy Lynn Wiggins - 0%

Joe Jerren Barnes - 0%

Xavier Emiliano - 0%

- Andrews City Council :

Jessica Schiefelbein - 0%

Chris Helbig - 0%

Keith Livingston - 0%

Jane Gomez - 0%

Randy Shaffer - 0%

Charlie Griffin - 0%

Christopher Netopski - 0%

Brewster Co.

- Alpine ISD Board of Trustees Place 3:

Monty Kimball - 33.66%

Nikki Ahrens - 66.34%

- Alpine ISD Board of Trustees Place 4:

Jimmy Morris - 83.87%

Rachel R. Carvajal - 16.13%

- City of Alpine Council (2 positions):

Position 1:

Judy Stokes - 72.32%

Maria Curry - 27.68%

Position 2:

Tracy Cash - 33.66%

Jerry Johnson - 66.34%

Ector

- ECISD Trustees:

Seat 4:

Jesse Christesson - 33.33%

Christopher John Stanley - 66.67%

Seat 7:

Ben Casey Quiroz - 29.49%

Kathy Rhodes - 70.51%

Howard

- City of Coahoma mayor:

Lori Gonzalez - 41.67%

Warren Wallace - 58.33%

- Big Spring City Council 2:

Diane Yanez - 73.45%

Willie Rangel, Jr. - 25.66%

- Big Spring City Council 4:

David A. Scott - 39.47%

Gloria Byrd McDonald - 60.53%

Jeff Davis

- Fort Davis ISD: Authorize Board of Trustees to purchase attendance credits from the state with local tax revenues.

For - 0%

Against - 0%

- Valentine ISD School Board Trustee:

William Russell Miller - 0%

Bradley Allan Bernards - 0%

Maria Elena Carrasco - 0%

Martin

- Stanton ISD Trustees:

Seat 6:

Susie Dominguez - 0%

Tiffany Carson - 0%

Pecos

- Fort Stockton mayor:

Chris Alexander - 56.59%

MaryAnn Terrezas White - 43.41%

- Fort Stockton City Council:

Paul Casias - 30.64%

Mike Stallard - 12.74%

(RJ) Ruben James Bernal - 27%

Ruben Falcon - 29.61%

Reeves Co.

- PBTISD Trustee:

Imelda Chavez - 9.22%

Michael Juarez - 19.25%

Sam Contreras - 12.56%

Alexandrea Zamarripa - 25.76%

Cookie Canon - 24.28%

Ruben Campos - 8.93%

- PBTISD Bond Prop A:

Bond of $177,760,000 for facilities, buses, vehicles and tax to pay the principal of/interest on the bond.

For - 55.84%

Against - 44.16%

- PBTISD Bond Prop B:

Bond of $800,000 for technology and tax to pay the principal of/interest on the bond.

For - 51.91%

Against - 48.09%

- Council Member 2:

Venetta Seals - 65.73%

Veronica Baca - 34.27%

- Council Member 3:

Randy Graham - 73.39%

Genaro Luis Tellez Jr. - 26.61%

- Town of Pecos City bond Prop 1:

Up to $18,000,000 for new traffic signals, street improvements.

For - 34.42%

Against - 65.58%

- Town of Pecos City bond Prop 2:

Up to $19,000,000 for street improvements, country club realignment.

For - 29.77%

Against - 70.23%

- Town of Pecos City bond Prop 3:

Up to $18,000,000 for street/roadway improvements.

For - 29.34%

Against - 70.66%

- Town of Pecos City bond Prop 4:

Up to $10,000,000 for city-wide park improvements.

For - 33.43%

Against - 66.57%

Scurry

- Snyder City Councilmember at-large:

Sarah Ann Jamison - 0%

Carson Matthies - 0%

Morgan West - 0%

- Snyder Mayor:

Steven C. Rich - 0%

Stephanie Ducheneaux - 0%

Ron Shaw - 0%

Upton

- McCamey City Council Alderman Ward 1:

Tammie Smith - 60.47%

Grace Encisco - 39.53%

- Rankin City Council:

Vonda Garner - 29.92%

Dean Titsworth - 31.15%

Murry Brooks - 20.49%

Dianna Piña - 18.44%

Ward

- Monahans Mayor:

David B. Cutbirth - 48.62%

Adam Steen - 51.38%

Winkler

- Wink-Loving ISD Bond Prop A:

Up to $18,125,000 for school facility updates, new sites for school facilities, and new school buses plus tax levying.

For - 0%

Against - 0%

- Wink-Loving ISD Bond Prop B:

Up to $21,875,000 for designing, constructing, and equipping athletic facilities plus tax levying.

For - 0%

Against - 0%