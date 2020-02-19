MIDLAND, Texas — Local attorney Mary Baker is running for Midland County 142nd District Judge.

Baker has eight years of experience in the oil and gas industry and she hopes this will bring a balance to this district.

According to Baker, there is a backlog of civil and business cases. She said during her time here she's seen a 60 percent increase in those cases.



Baker also states that beyond her years of experience juggling criminal and civil cases...she's juggled her work and home life as well.

"Our kids are highly involved...my son is in a production at Midland Community Theater right now....and it's long nights but it's worth it because Midland is worth it," said Baker.

