Mail-in voting in Texas for the 2020 election
Voting by mail will play a big role in the 2020 election
-
Chapter one
MIDLAND COUNTY
-
Chapter two
ECTOR COUNTY
-
Chapter three
ANDREWS COUNTY
-
Chapter four
BORDEN COUNTY
-
Chapter five
CRANE COUNTY
-
Chapter six
CROCKETT COUNTY
-
Chapter seven
CULBERSON COUNTY
-
Chapter eight
GAINES COUNTY
-
Chapter nine
GLASSCOCK COUNTY
-
Chapter ten
HOWARD COUNTY
-
Chapter eleven
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY
-
Chapter twelve
MARTIN COUNTY
-
Chapter thirteen
MITCHELL COUNTY
-
Chapter fourteen
PECOS COUNTY
-
Chapter fifteen
PRESIDIO COUNTY
-
Chapter sixteen
REAGAN COUNTY
-
Chapter seventeen
REEVES COUNTY
-
Chapter eighteen
UPTON COUNTY
We're in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Election Day is fast approaching. While some changes are being made to protect in-person voting, we could see a surge in voting by mail this election.
Below is information about mail-in voting for the upcoming November 3 election, directly from the Texas Secretary of State website.
Am I eligible to vote by mail?
Not everyone can vote early by mail. To be eligible, you must be a registered voter and meet one of the following requirements:
- Away from the county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period
- Sick or disabled
- 65 years of age or older on Election Day
- Confined in jail, but eligible to vote
How do I vote by mail?
First, you need to get an Application for Ballot by Mail (or ABBM). Then follow these steps.
- Print (PDF) the ABBM form
- OR submit an order online and an ABBM will be mailed to you.
- Complete Sections 1 through 8.
- Sign and Date Section 10.
- If you were unable to sign the application and someone witnessed your signature, that person must complete Section 11.
- If someone helped you complete the application or mailed the application for you, that person must complete Section 11.
- Affix postage.
- If you printed the application you must place it in your own envelope and add postage.
- If you ordered the application online and it was mailed to you - fold the application in half, moisten top tab, seal and add postage.
- Address and mail the completed ABBM to the Early Voting Clerk in your county. You may also fax the application if a fax machine is available in the early voting clerk’s office. You also have the option of submitting a scanned copy of the completed and signed application to the Early Voting Clerk via email. If an ABBM is faxed or emailed, then the original, hard copy of the application MUST be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the 4th business day.
- The Early Voting Clerk is the County Clerk or Elections Administrator for your county
- Contact information, including mailing addresses, fax numbers if available, and email addresses for the Early Voting Clerks are available on this website.
We have specific county information below. Check the links below for the individual counties for the very latest information on mail-in voting.
The last day to apply for a ballot for the November 3, 2020 general election is October 23. And keep in mind – that is the date the application is received, not when it’s postmarked.
**ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE DATED AND SIGNED**
Chapter one: MIDLAND COUNTY
Physical address for carrier delivery
Carolyn Graves
Midland County Elections Administrator
2110 N A Street, Suite 103
Midland, TX 79705
Mailing address
Carolyn Graves
Midland County Elections Administrator
P.O. Box 3434
Midland, TX 79702
You may also submit your application by fax at (432) 688-4912 or email by clicking here.
Chapter two: ECTOR COUNTY
Physical address for carrier delivery
Carolyn Graves
Midland County Elections Administrator
2110 N A Street, Suite 103
Midland, TX 79705
Mailing address
Carolyn Graves
Midland County Elections Administrator
P.O. Box 3434
Midland, TX 79702
You may also submit your application by fax at (432) 688-4912 or email by clicking here.
Chapter three: ANDREWS COUNTY
Physical address for carrier delivery
Gracie Mendoza
Elections administrator
201 N. Main #101
Andrews, TX 79714
Mailing address
Gracie Mendoza
Elections administrator
P.O. Box 7
Andrews, TX 79714
Chapter four: BORDEN COUNTY
Physical address for carrier delivery
Jana Underwood
District & County Clerk
117 E. Wassom
Gail, TX 79738
Mailing address
Jana Underwood
District & County Clerk
P.O. Box 124
Gail, TX 79738
Chapter five: CRANE COUNTY
Physical address for carrier delivery
Judy Crawford
District & County Clerk
201 W. 6th Street
Crane, TX 79731
Mailing address
Judy Crawford
District & County Clerk
P.O. Box 578
Crane, TX 79731
Chapter six: CROCKETT COUNTY
District & County Clerk
Judy Crawford
201 W. 6th Street Crane, TX 79731
P.O. Box 578, Crane 79731
(432) 558-3581
FAX: (432) 558-1148
Chapter seven: CULBERSON COUNTY
District & County Clerk
Linda McDonald
300 La Caverna Street Van Horn, TX 79855
Box 158, Van Horn 79855
(432) 283-2058
FAX: (432) 283-2091
Chapter eight: GAINES COUNTY
Elections Administrator
Patricia Roberson
101 S. Main, Room 206, Seminole 79360
(432) 758-4041
FAX: (432) 955-0150
Chapter nine: GLASSCOCK COUNTY
District & County Clerk
Rebecca Batla
117 E. Currie Garden City, TX 79739
P.O. Box 190, Garden City 79739
(432) 354-2371
FAX: (432) 354-2616
Chapter ten: HOWARD COUNTY
Elections Administrator
Jodi Duck
300 Main Street, Room 303, Big Spring, TX 79720
P.O. Box 1069, Big Spring 79721-1069
(432) 264-2273
FAX: (432) 264-2275
Chapter eleven: JEFF DAVIS COUNTY
District & County Clerk
Jennifer Wright
111 North Front Street, Fort Davis, TX 79734
P.O. Box 398, Fort Davis 79734
(432) 426-3251
FAX: (432) 426-3760
Chapter twelve: MARTIN COUNTY
Elections Administrator
Helen Floyd
301 North Saint Peter Street, Stanton, Texas 79782-1330
P.O. Box 1009, Stanton 79782
(432) 607-3580
FAX: (432) 607-2542
Chapter thirteen: MITCHELL COUNTY
County Clerk
Carla Kern
349 Oak St., Rm. 103, Colorado City 79512
(325) 728-3481
FAX: (325) 728-5322
Chapter fourteen: PECOS COUNTY
County Clerk
Liz Chapman
200 S. Nelson, Fort Stockton 79735
(432) 336-7555
FAX: (432) 336-7557
Chapter fifteen: PRESIDIO COUNTY
District & County Clerk
Virginia Pallarez
300 Highland St., Marfa, TX 79843
P.O. Box 789, Marfa 79843
(432) 729-4812
FAX: (432) 729-4313
Chapter sixteen: REAGAN COUNTY
District & County Clerk
Terri Curry
300 North Plaza Avenue, Big Lake, TX 76932
P.O. Box 100, Big Lake 76932
(325) 884-2442
FAX: (325) 884-1503
Chapter seventeen: REEVES COUNTY
County Clerk
Dianne O. Florez
100 E. 4th Street, Room 101, Pecos, TX 79772
P.O. Box 867, Pecos 79772
(432) 287-0222 Option #3
FAX: (432) 445-3997
Chapter eighteen: UPTON COUNTY
Elections Administrator
Hayley Abalos
1000 N. Rankin St. Rankin, TX 79778
P.O. Box 65, Rankin 79778
(432) 693-2014
FAX: (432) 693-2333