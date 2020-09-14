Mail-in voting in Texas for the 2020 election

x
We're in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Election Day is fast approaching. While some changes are being made to protect in-person voting, we could see a surge in voting by mail this election.

Below is information about mail-in voting for the upcoming November 3 election, directly from the Texas Secretary of State website.

Am I eligible to vote by mail?

Not everyone can vote early by mail. To be eligible, you must be a registered voter and meet one of the following requirements:

  • Away from the county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period
  • Sick or disabled
  • 65 years of age or older on Election Day
  • Confined in jail, but eligible to vote

How do I vote by mail?

First, you need to get an Application for Ballot by Mail (or ABBM). Then follow these steps.

  1. Print (PDF) the ABBM  form
  2. OR submit an order online and an ABBM will be mailed to you.
  3. Complete Sections 1 through 8.
  4. Sign and Date Section 10.
  5. If you were unable to sign the application and someone witnessed your signature, that person must complete Section 11.
  6. If someone helped you complete the application or mailed the application for you, that person must complete Section 11.
  7. Affix postage.
    • If you printed the application you must place it in your own envelope and add postage.
    • If you ordered the application online and it was mailed to you - fold the application in half, moisten top tab, seal and add postage.
  8. Address and mail the completed ABBM to the Early Voting Clerk in your county. You may also fax the application if a fax machine is available in the early voting clerk’s office.  You also have the option of submitting a scanned copy of the completed and signed application to the Early Voting Clerk via email. If an ABBM is faxed or emailed, then the original, hard copy of the application MUST be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the 4th business day.

    1. The Early Voting Clerk is the County Clerk or Elections Administrator for your county
    2. Contact information, including mailing addresses, fax numbers if available, and email addresses for the Early Voting Clerks are available on this website.

We have specific county information below. Check the links below for the individual counties for the very latest information on mail-in voting.

The last day to apply for a ballot for the November 3, 2020 general election is October 23. And keep in mind – that is the date the application is received, not when it’s postmarked.

**ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE DATED AND SIGNED**

Chapter one MIDLAND COUNTY

Physical address for carrier delivery

Carolyn Graves  

Midland County Elections Administrator  

2110 N A Street, Suite 103                                      

Midland, TX 79705

Mailing address

Carolyn Graves  

Midland County Elections Administrator                                                   

P.O. Box 3434                                                                                    

Midland, TX 79702

You may also submit your application by fax at (432) 688-4912 or email by clicking here.

Chapter three ANDREWS COUNTY

Physical address for carrier delivery

Gracie Mendoza                                                                                     

Elections administrator                                                                                  

201 N. Main #101                                                                                            

Andrews, TX 79714

Mailing address

Gracie Mendoza                                                                                           

Elections administrator                                                                                

P.O. Box 7                                                                                                  

 Andrews, TX 79714

You can also submit your application by email by clicking here.

Chapter four BORDEN COUNTY

Physical address for carrier delivery

Jana Underwood                                                                                        

District & County Clerk

117 E. Wassom                                                                                            

Gail, TX 79738

Mailing address 

Jana Underwood                                                                                           

District & County Clerk                                                                                 

P.O. Box 124                                                                                                

Gail, TX 79738

You can also submit your application by email by clicking here.

Chapter five CRANE COUNTY

Physical address for carrier delivery

Judy Crawford                                                                                           

District & County Clerk

201 W. 6th Street                                                                                               

Crane, TX 79731                                                                                         

Mailing address 

Judy Crawford                                                                                                 

District & County Clerk                                                                                   

P.O. Box 578                                                                                              

Crane, TX 79731

You can also submit your application by email by clicking here.

Chapter six CROCKETT COUNTY

District & County Clerk

Judy Crawford

201 W. 6th Street Crane, TX 79731

P.O. Box 578, Crane 79731

County Email Address

(432) 558-3581

FAX: (432) 558-1148

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter seven CULBERSON COUNTY

District & County Clerk

Linda McDonald

300 La Caverna Street Van Horn, TX 79855

Box 158, Van Horn 79855

County Email Address

(432) 283-2058

FAX: (432) 283-2091

 Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter eight GAINES COUNTY

Elections Administrator

Patricia Roberson

101 S. Main, Room 206, Seminole 79360

County Email Address

(432) 758-4041

FAX: (432) 955-0150

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter nine GLASSCOCK COUNTY

District & County Clerk

Rebecca Batla

117 E. Currie Garden City, TX 79739

P.O. Box 190, Garden City 79739

County Email Address

(432) 354-2371

FAX: (432) 354-2616

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter ten HOWARD COUNTY

Elections Administrator

Jodi Duck

300 Main Street, Room 303, Big Spring, TX 79720

P.O. Box 1069, Big Spring 79721-1069

County Email Address

(432) 264-2273

FAX: (432) 264-2275

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter eleven JEFF DAVIS COUNTY

District & County Clerk

Jennifer Wright

111 North Front Street, Fort Davis, TX 79734

P.O. Box 398, Fort Davis 79734

County Email Address

(432) 426-3251

FAX: (432) 426-3760

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter twelve MARTIN COUNTY

Elections Administrator

Helen Floyd

301 North Saint Peter Street, Stanton, Texas 79782-1330

P.O. Box 1009, Stanton 79782

County Email Address

(432) 607-3580

FAX: (432) 607-2542

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter thirteen MITCHELL COUNTY

County Clerk

Carla Kern

349 Oak St., Rm. 103, Colorado City 79512

County Email Address

(325) 728-3481

FAX: (325) 728-5322

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter fourteen PECOS COUNTY

County Clerk

Liz Chapman

200 S. Nelson, Fort Stockton 79735

County Email Address

(432) 336-7555

FAX: (432) 336-7557

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter fifteen PRESIDIO COUNTY

District & County Clerk

Virginia Pallarez

300 Highland St., Marfa, TX 79843

P.O. Box 789, Marfa 79843

County Email Address

(432) 729-4812

FAX: (432) 729-4313

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail (ABBM) via email

Submit your Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) via email

Chapter sixteen REAGAN COUNTY

District & County Clerk

Terri Curry

300 North Plaza Avenue, Big Lake, TX 76932

P.O. Box 100, Big Lake 76932

County Email Address

(325) 884-2442

FAX: (325) 884-1503

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter seventeen REEVES COUNTY

County Clerk

Dianne O. Florez

100 E. 4th Street, Room 101, Pecos, TX 79772

P.O. Box 867, Pecos 79772

County Email Address

(432) 287-0222 Option #3

FAX: (432) 445-3997

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email

Chapter eighteen UPTON COUNTY

Elections Administrator

Hayley Abalos

1000 N. Rankin St. Rankin, TX 79778

P.O. Box 65, Rankin 79778

County Email Address

(432) 693-2014

FAX: (432) 693-2333

Submit your Application for Ballot By Mail or Federal Postcard Application via email