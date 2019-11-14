MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez has announced he will be seeking reelection.

Sanchez has served Precinct 3 for three terms and is now running for his fourth.

Sanchez says he wants to continue to work on road improvements and water issues. He also hopes to partner with the City of Midland for new projects.

"A lot of the work we'll be doing is in conjunction with the city. Also some situation we're hoping to do with the city and the hospital is coming up with a mental health facility in Midland County," said Sanchez.

"That's something we can do to help out our jail population, something that's going to help out the residents of precinct of Precinct 3 and other residents of Midland."

The mental health facility could help the Midland County jail which is facing a serious overcrowding issue.

