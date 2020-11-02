MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum where people can hear from those running for multiple offices in Midland County.

The forum will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on February 12 at the Wagner and Brown Auditorium at Midland College.

Candidates for District Attorney, 142nd District Court Judge, Midland County Attorney, Midland County Sheriff and Midland County Commissioner Precinct 1 will be in attendance to debate and answer questions.

NewsWest 9's Tatum Guinn will be moderating the forum.

The forum is ahead of the March 3 primary.

