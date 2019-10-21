SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jon Mark Hogg has announced he will be running for the 11th District seat in Congress.

Hogg has served as a councilman for the City of San Angelo and practiced law for 27 years.

According to his website, Hogg believes the inability for politicians to meet in the middle has impacted the political system and wants to give light to those in the center.

If elected to Congress, he says he will prioritize the needs of working families and become part of the solution rather then the problem.

To see a full list of issues and where Hogg stands on them you can visit his campaign website.

