MIDLAND, Texas — According to unofficial early voting results John Norman was elected for District 2.

The other candidates on the ballot were Adrian Urquidi, and Steven Villela.

District 2 had about 13,000 people registered to vote.

As of last Friday, the voter turn out was extremely low.

About 100 people had voted as of 6 p.m., meaning only about 3% of registered voters participated.

