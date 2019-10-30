MIDLAND, Texas — Midland mayoral candidate Jenny Cudd is making big claims on her Facebook page. Cudd posted executive session documents given to her anonymously Sunday -- ten days out from election day.

In her post, Cudd claims the documents show the Midland Development Corporation committing over $19.5 million for 10 years to a private corporation.

Cudd writes that the deal would incentivize a company to come to Midland and build a hotel downtown.

Both the city and MDC say there is no deal, no agreement, no contract for a downtown hotel at this time. Even so, Cudd stands by her decision to release the documents to the public, saying Midlanders deserve to know.

"Why now? Why not now. I think any time there's information that shows misuse or misappropriation of taxpayer dollars, then there's no better time than now. I think it's important to know how the government is choosing to spend their money," said Cudd.

Cudd has spent much of her campaign claiming the city must be more transparent about how it conducts business. She says the documents are an example of the city not being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

"I think it goes to show a long trend of a lack of transparency and I think the city at this point needs to earn the trust of its citizens back," Cudd said.

NewsWest 9 spent the day digging into the documents and the city's executive session process when it comes to potential real estate deals.

WHAT WE KNOW

According to the City of Midland and the Midland Development Corporation, there is no deal for a hotel in downtown as of October 29. The documents reference a supposed negotiation with a potential development.

The City of Midland has been in discussions with multiple developers over the years, but discussions do not necessarily mean a deal is happening.

Conversations about deals, such as this, often take place in closed sessions. Economic development plans and potential agreements with new businesses are not released to the public because it could jeopardize proprietary information and the integrity of a potential deal.

Additionally, city leaders are legally unable to talk about specific negotiations brought up in executive session meetings.

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

Cudd says the documents were sent to her anonymously, meaning we don't know who sent the documents or where they came from. The documents are dated from July 2019.

We also don't know what developer or hotel chain the documents are referencing.

Is it legal to release documents from a city's closed session meeting? To put it simply: yes, it’s legal.

Attorneys with the Texas Attorney General’s Office reference the state's open meetings act.

Under that, the city council has very specific things they can talk about in a closed session. Real estate is one of those topics. In a closed session, certified agendas or tape recordings of the meeting are typically the only confidential information.



People talking about what went on in a closed meeting or releasing documents from it is not a violation of the open meetings act.

The city attorney’s office says the only time there could be legal consequences of leaking documents from an executive session is if the documents contained proprietary information from a third party.