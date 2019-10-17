MIDLAND, Texas — Former Midland mayor and author JD Faircloth announced on October 11 he would be running for Congress.
Faircloth will be seeking the District 11 seat, previously held by Mike Conaway.
He joins a Midland City Councilman, a policy adviser for DC Republicans and many others in the race for the congressional seat.
According to his website, Faircloth is a Republican who will aim to protect Second Amendment rights, support the oil and gas industry, strengthen the nation's borders if elected.
