Here's what you need to know for the May 6 election

Polls will stay open until 7 p.m. on election night.

TEXAS, USA — The May election is coming up, and there is a lot of important information to navigate. Here is a rundown of what you need to know.

May 6 is Election Day in Texas ; however, early voting will run April 24-May 2.

The last day to register to vote in Texas for this election was April 6.

To check your voter registration status or plan out what voting location to go to, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State website . Counties with local races will also have links to voting locations listed below once sample ballots are released.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail, received, not postmarked, is April 25.



Not all early voting locations will be open on Election Day, so make sure to check if you are voting on May 6.