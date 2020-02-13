GREENWOOD, Texas — The community has a chance to meet with the candidates running for Midland County Sheriff at Greenwood Sheriff Forum.

This event takes place at the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department at 7 p.m.

This is a chance to meet and ask questions to Tom Hain, David Criner, Joe Lozano and Rory McKinney.

Early voting starts February 18 and ends February 28.

Election day is March 3.

