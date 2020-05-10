Everything you need to know about the last day to register to vote in Ector County

Early voting runs from October 13, 2020 until October 30, 2020.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Elections offices across the country are gearing up for a one-of-a-kind COVID election season.

In Texas, Oct. 5 is one of their busiest days of the year. It's the last day to register to vote.

"It’s very easy. Doesn’t take very long to fill out," Lisa Sertuche, Ector County elections administrator said.

If you haven’t done it yet and want to vote in this election, that registration form needs to be in their hands by 5 p.m. this evening.

You can get it to them by printing it out, filling out the form and dropping it off at the Ector County elections office or at their drop box outside the door.

If you have a special exception, like if you have COVID-19 or are homebound, call their office to make arrangements.

"I think it’s very important to come out and vote because you are letting your voice be heard and don’t let anyone else make the choices for you," Sertuche said.

The registration form will ask for your name, mailing address, date of birth and driver’s license number or last 4 digits of your social security number.

Ector County’s elections administrator said even with all the hype around getting registered to vote, she believes there will be about 50 less people coming in today compared to the last election.

But she said registering to vote on the last day is common.

Don’t forget, early voting begins on October 13, 2020 and ends on October 30, 2020.

"The first week is 8-5 all locations, the second week is 8-5 and then we’ll have weekend voting that weekend and then the last week all the location will have the same hours except for the annex, which is here and that will be for 12 hours from 7 to 7," Sertuche said.

You’ll need to bring your photo ID to register and to vote.

It’s all in an effort to practice your right.

If you have any additional questions, call their office at 432-498-4030. For other counties, you can check with your local elections administrator.