Election Day is Nov. 2-here's what you need to know

TEXAS, USA — Election Day is coming up, and there are a lot of important dates to navigate. Here is a rundown of what you need to know.

November 2 is Election Day in Texas, however, early voting will run October 18-29.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is October 4.

If you are applying for a ballot by mail, the deadline is October 22.

To check your voter registration status or plan out what voting location to go to, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State website.

Not all early voting locations will be open on Election Day, so make sure to check if you are voting on November 2.