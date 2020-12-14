Election day for Midland-Odessa runoff races is Dec. 15

Three Odessa races and two Midland races will be decided Tuesday.

TEXAS, USA — Election Day for the runoff cases in Midland and Odessa is December 15.

Midland's runoff involves District 1 and 4 of the Midland ISD board.

For District 1 James Fuller will be running against Michael Booker, while Steve Vargas and Katie Wallace Joyner are the candidates for District 4.

For Odessa, David Turner and Denise Swanner are up for the at-large city council seat.

Mark Matta and Michael Shelton are the two candidates for the District 1 city council seat.

Dewey Bryant and Javier Joven received the most votes for mayor in the November election and are facing off in the runoff.

