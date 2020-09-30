Earn extra cash as an election worker

Jobs pay between $10-12 per hour for part-time work

TEXAS, USA — If those holiday shopping lists are getting long, you may want to check-in at your local election office and see if part-time work is available.

They say it's tough work, but you can earn yourself a chunk of change at $10- $12 per hour.

For every election, the county has to hire dozens of people for election and early voting days to make sure each polling location runs smoothly.

"The main job is to help the voter get to the screen tell them what to do, and that's really about it," said the Carolyn Graves the Elections Administrator of Midland County.

Graves said the part-time shifts are from start to finish of the election days, and by law, you can't leave.

When all is said and donoe, you might earn a couple hundred bucks, or you could even make more than a thousand depending on how many days you work.

For those interested, officials say signing up is easy.

"It's easy, you come in, put your name on a paper and tell us when you want to work," explains Graves.

Paid training is required for most positions.

Ector County says positions are open as of September 28.