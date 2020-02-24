TEXAS, USA — There's still one week of early voting before the March 3 election.
Here is a list of early voting locations across West Texas. If you don't see your county listed call your local elections administrator or county office.
All locations are open Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise.
Midland County
- Elections Office - County Annex Building, 2110 N A Street
- Centennial Library, 2503 W Loop 250 N.
- Cogdell Learning Center, 211 W Florida Ave.
- Fellowship Community Church, 5206 N Midland Dr.
- Manor Park-Margaret Cowden Clubhouse, 5212 Sinclair Ave.
Ector County
- Ector County Courthouse Annex (Room 104), 1010 E. 8TH ST.
- MCH Primary Care-West (Conference Room), 6030 W. UNIVERSITY BLVD.
- Westlake Hardware Store, 4652 East University Blvd.
- Odessa College Sports Center (Foyer), 201 W. University Blvd.
- Family Health Center (R.O.A.R. Room), 840 W. Clernents
Howard County
- County Courthouse, 300 Main Street (Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb 24-26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27-28)
Andrews County
- James Roberts Center, 855 E Broadway
Crane County
- Crane County and District Clerk Office (Room 110), 201 W. 6th Street
Gaines County
- Ambassador Room, 101 East Ave. A, Seminole, TX
- Seagraves Community Bldg., 512 14th, Seagraves, TX
Martin County
- Election Administrator's office, 110 W School
Mitchell County
- Colorado City Hall, 180 W. 3rd St.
