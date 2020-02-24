TEXAS, USA — There's still one week of early voting before the March 3 election.

Here is a list of early voting locations across West Texas. If you don't see your county listed call your local elections administrator or county office.

All locations are open Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise.

Midland County

Elections Office - County Annex Building, 2110 N A Street

Centennial Library, 2503 W Loop 250 N.

Cogdell Learning Center, 211 W Florida Ave.

Fellowship Community Church, 5206 N Midland Dr.

Manor Park-Margaret Cowden Clubhouse, 5212 Sinclair Ave.

Ector County

Ector County Courthouse Annex (Room 104), 1010 E. 8TH ST.

MCH Primary Care-West (Conference Room), 6030 W. UNIVERSITY BLVD.

Westlake Hardware Store, 4652 East University Blvd.

Odessa College Sports Center (Foyer), 201 W. University Blvd.

Family Health Center (R.O.A.R. Room), 840 W. Clernents

Howard County

County Courthouse, 300 Main Street (Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb 24-26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27-28)

Andrews County

James Roberts Center, 855 E Broadway

Crane County

Crane County and District Clerk Office (Room 110), 201 W. 6th Street

Gaines County

Ambassador Room, 101 East Ave. A, Seminole, TX

Seagraves Community Bldg., 512 14th, Seagraves, TX

Martin County

Election Administrator's office, 110 W School

Mitchell County

Colorado City Hall, 180 W. 3rd St.

