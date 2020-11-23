Early voting for Odessa runoff elections starts Nov. 23

Races on the ballot are the Odessa mayor and two city council seats.

ODESSA, Texas — Early voting is now underway for the runoff elections in Odessa.

Voting will run November 23 and end on December 11. Election Day will be on December 15.

Three races are on the ballot as no candidate on these races got the required 50% on November 3.

Dewey Bryant and Javier Jogan will face off for Odessa mayor, while David Turner and Denise Swanner will be the options on the ballot for the at-large city council position.

Finally, Mark Matta and Michael Shelton will go into the runoff for the District 1 seat as the top two candidates in the initial run.

For more information on the election, including where to vote, you can visit the Ector County website or the Midland County website.