HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Early voting has begun for the two remaining races in Howard County.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on May 28 and running weekdays through June 4. June 3 and 4 will have extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting will only be available at the Howard County Courthouse. There will be four places to vote on election day:

Ryan Hall/St. Thomas Church at 604 North Main Street

First Baptist Church on 705 W. FM 700

Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at 1001 Birdwell Lane

Coahoma Community Center at 306 North Avenue in Coahoma.

Voting will only be cast for the mayor and city council races. Votes will not be carried over from the previous election that resulted in the runoff.