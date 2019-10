TEXAS, USA — Early voting for the 2019 elections starts October 21.

The end of early voting is November 1, while election day is November 5.

Topics on Texas ballots include multiple constitutional amendments, as well as local races such as the Midland mayoral race.

For more information on elections and how to find your voting place, you can visit VoteTexas.gov.

