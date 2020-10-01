MIDLAND, Texas — On Thursday, Mary Baker, a candidate for 142nd District Court Judge, met with the community at Brew Street Bakery.
Baker discussed her passion for public service and justice.
"I plan as judge to build the public trust by being a face in the courtroom that they recognize, know and trust because I've been involved in the midland community in different nonprofit organizations and throughout my work in oil and gas", said Baker.
She is a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Law and has experience working on civil and criminal cases over the course of a decade across the Permian Basin.
The current seat is held by George Gilles. In September, Gilles announced he was not running for re-election.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, February 3.
Election dates to remember:
- Last day to apply for ballot by mail- Friday, February 21
- Last day to receive ballot by mail – Tuesday, March 3
- Election day- Tuesday, March 3
