Curbside voting an option for those physically unable to vote in person

For Midland and Ector Counties, voters must physically be unable to get out of their car to be eligible to vote curbside.

MIDLAND, Texas — There are a lot of different ways to make your voice heard this election when it comes to voting.

There is in-person voting, mail-in ballots and curbside.

Curbside is an option that has been around in Midland and Ector County for over a decade.

“We have always done curbside voting," Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator said. "It’s for the voters that can not physically come in but they don’t fall into the ballot by mail or they’ve missed the ballot by mail.”

Graves tells me most curbside voters are over the age of 65 and bring someone to help them.

“You can pull up and we’ll have a number outside and you call us and you want to bring someone with you," Graves said. "They will bring your ID in, then the worker will take the voting machine out to the car."

From there, voters will fill out paperwork and vote.

“We try to offer every opportunity to the voter and I think curbside voting is a very good option," Graves said.

Curbside is not an option for those who simply want to stay in their car and practice social distancing.

The elections office says they will have measures in place to space out voters and will wipe down voting machines after each use.