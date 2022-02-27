2022 Texas Primary: Who are the Democratic candidates running for attorney general?

The top three candidates on the left are Rochelle Garza, Joe Jaworski and Lee Merritt.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is likely headed for a runoff on Tuesday night, the March 1 Texas Primary.

Three well-known Republicans are running against him. Inside Texas Politics interviewed each of them on our program earlier this month. Paxton declined to be interviewed.

This morning, we're doing the same for Democrats. The top three candidates on the left are Rochelle Garza, an attorney from south Texas who leads two recent polls; Joe Jaworski, a Houston attorney and former mayor of Galveston; and Lee Merritt, who has made a name for himself defending victims of police brutality.

Their interviews appear below alphabetically, with Rochelle Garza up first.

Rochelle Garza

Rochelle Garza is leaning into her experience as an immigration attorney and border native in her run for the Democratic nomination for Texas attorney general. She grew up in Brownsville and still lives there to this day.

Garza says she would put a stop to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border wall and "Operation Lone Star," which sent National Guard troops to the border, which she said is unconstitutional.

Joe Jaworski

Jaworski’s last name might sound familiar. His grandfather was Leon Jaworski, the special prosecutor in the Watergate scandal. The younger Jaworski was mayor of Galveston and is now an attorney and mediator there on the island.

Jaworski thinks he would be the candidate to attract the moderate vote come November, even attracting some GOP voters.

Lee Merritt

Lee Merritt has made a name for himself over the years by representing families and victims of police brutality. George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are among the highest profiles, recently. But Merritt wants to get into politics now.

Merritt says he would advocate for local control, allowing communities to make their own decisions, pointing specifically to mask mandates and school curriculum.

2022 Texas Primary

Tuesday, March 1 is election day.

Turnout in both the Democratic and Republican primaries is not as high as it was in the last midterm election in 2018. That means that a small group of voters going to the polls has big clout. Why is turnout lower than usual? Where are all the voters? Why aren't people voting in this primary like they have in the past?

Ayan Mittra, the editor of The Texas Tribune in Austin, weighed in, saying while low turnout in a midterm election in Texas is not a surprise, it's particularly low because there's been nothing to really "galvanize a clear desire to get to the polls."

So, who's up, who's down, what will our experts be watching for on Tuesday night? Is George P. Bush's furious finish going to get him into a runoff? Why were campaign donations so low? Does Ken Paxton go into a runoff?

Inside Texas Politics' reporter roundtable weighed in.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick attacks tenure for professors

There's an update to a story we talked about last week: Patrick said he would try to end tenure for professors at the University of Texas if they taught critical race theory. The university has since pushed back. What will legislators do, and how will the governor respond?

Russia invades Ukraine

Texas Republicans condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and criticized President Biden's response. Who said what? Is it more important to their voters to bash Biden or Putin?