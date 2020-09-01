ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The video above is from a prior national story on Bernie Sanders)

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be holding a Barnstorm for Bernie event in Odessa on January 13.

Members of Sanders' campaign staff will be at the Ector County Democratic HQ from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will be able to meet with fellow Bernie supporters and find out how to get involved with the campaign.

Sanders himself will not be present during the event as he will be in Iowa.

