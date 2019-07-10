MIDLAND, Texas — Basin PBS is holding a town hall on October 8 for city council candidates.

The forum will run from 7 to 8 p.m. and feature city council candidates from Districts 3 and 4.

Candidates will be asked questions on various topics, asked by the viewers. The forum will be moderated by Crystal Crews and Victor Lopez.

The forum is closed to the public, but will be broadcast on Basin PBS and rebroadcast on October 13 at 11 a.m. on NewsWest 9, as well as the Facebook and website.

To ask questions, you can visit our Facebook or our Twitter.

