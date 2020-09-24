Basin PBS hosting forum for Odessa mayoral candidates

The debate will be livestreamed on NewsWest 9's website, app, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

MIDLAND, Texas — Basin PBS is hosting a special live Odessa mayoral debate on September 24.

The debate will feature Dewey Bryant, Javier Joven, and Gloria Apolinario, the three candidates for Odessa mayor.

During the debate, all three candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions submitted by community members.

NewsWest 9's own Tatum Guinn will be cohosting with Pat Canty, the publisher of the Odessa American.

Basin PBS is hosting the debate because they feel it is crucial for the community to know what the candidates stand for and have all the information they need in order to vote.

The debate will be livestreamed on the Basin PBS Facebook page at 7 p.m. as well as on NewsWest 9's website, app, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.