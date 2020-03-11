Anxiety up amidst presidential election

According to the American Psychological Association, 68 percent of Americans consider the 2020 presidential election a significant source of stress in their life.

TEXAS, USA — The election is less than 24 hours away.

If your anxiety is high because of it, well you are not alone.

According to the American Psychological Association, 68% of Americans consider the 2020 presidential election a significant source of stress in their life.

That is a large increase from the 2016 election when 52% said the same.

“Every election that comes forth people are always fearful of how it is going to affect them," Lewis Busbee, clinical counselor, said. "So it’s nothing new.”

In a year where our worlds have been flipped upside down with a global pandemic, add a presidential election to the mix, and it is no wonder more people are taking action to take care.

“Generally we see about a 5% to 10% uptick in mental health before and after an election, which is a big deal," Busbee said.

Busbee says you do not have to reach very far to put your mind at ease.

“I suggest they find self-care, find hobbies, find things to be positive about," Busbee said. "I know this isn’t good for y’all but try to limit your intake of news.”

You heard that right. Turn if off, all of it. That also means get off social media.

And get your mind on something else.

“Try to address your true fears and address them along with self-care," Busbee said. "You have to address those fears within yourself so you can move forward.”

If you feel like you can not move forward that is when Busbee says it is time to seek professional help.

Something else to note from the American Psychological Association about election anxiety.

Certain groups are stressing more about the election than in years past.