ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbent Republican Wayne Christian leads the Texas railroad commissioner race, but runoff appears likely

Check here for the results for the race for Texas railroad commissioner.

TEXAS, USA — On Tuesday, Texans headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election.

A number of offices are up for a vote -- including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters also decided Tuesday who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

One seat for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, is also up for a vote. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide.

Commissioners are elected to six-year staggered terms, with one commissioner being up for election every two years, according to Ballotpedia.

Christi Craddick, James Wright and Wayne Christian currently serve on the commission, with Craddick serving as the commission's chair.

The seat currently up for election is that of Republican Wayne Christian.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, with 95% of precincts reporting, a runoff appeared likely as Christian had tallied 47.15% of the vote, below the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff.

In a runoff, the top two vote-getters will advance.

Behind Christian was Sarah Stogner, who was at 15.15% of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Tom Slocum Jr., was at 14.33% and Marvin "Sarge" Summers, who died in a car crash in February, was at 11.89%. Dawayne Tipton was at 11.48%.

Luke Warford is the lone Democrat running in the election and was unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Green party candidate Hunter Crow and Libertarian Jaime Diez, also both running unopposed, are the two other candidates in the race.

Note, only results from the Republican race will be posted, as the other candidates do not have any other challengers.